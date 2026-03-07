  1. Home
Rare surgery performed at Kadapa hosp

  • Created On:  7 March 2026 9:32 AM IST
Rare surgery performed at Kadapa hosp
Doctorsat Kadapa Multi Speciality Hospital successfully performed a rare surgery and removed a 5-kg cancer tumour from a 55-year-old woman here on Friday. The operation was carried out by cancer specialist Dr. Vamsi Vihari and gynecologist Dr. Sai Charitha.

The patient, Venkata Ramanamma from Mydukur, had been suffering from a large abdominal tumour for about a year. After medical examinations, the surgical team removed a 34-cm tumor using advanced techniques. Doctors said such complex surgeries are available at their hospital, so patients need not travel to distant cities for treatment.

The patient expressed gratitude to the doctors, saying the surgery gave her a new lease of life.


Kadapa Multi Speciality Hospital Cancer Tumour Surgery Mydukur Patient Dr. Vamsi Vihari Dr. Sai Charitha
