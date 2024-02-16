Live
Ratha Saptami festival celebrated at Sun God temple
Srikakulam: Ratha Saptami festival celebrated at Sun God temple at Arasavalli on Friday.
The festival inaugurated with Ksheerabhishekham to the temple shrine in the early hours of Friday by the temple priests and pontiffs of the various Hindu religious organizations.
Minister for revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao, MPs Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Bellana Chandra Shekhar and MLAs, MLCs, officials and Special darshan ticket holders witnessed the celestial event.
