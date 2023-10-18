Ravana Vahana Seva held in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal): On the third day of the nine-day Mahotsavam, the authorities of Srisailam temple have performed Kumari Puja, Chandraghanta Alankaram and Ravana Vahana Seva to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi on Tuesday. The authorities early in the morning have performed special Kumkumarchana, Navavarchana, Japanistas, Parayana, Surya Namaskaram, Chandi Homam, Panchakshari, Bhramari, Bala Japanistas, Chandi Parayana, Chaturveda Parayana and Kumari Puja, besides morning prayers, to Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.



Rudra Homam, Rudraya Ganga Japam and Rudra Parayanam were also performed. Later in the evening Japam, Parayanaam, Naavavarchana, Kukumarchana and Chandi Homam were organised. After 9 pm, Kalaratri Puja, Amma vari Astana Seva and Suvasini Puja were performed.

The authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple said that Kumari Puja should be performed every day till the end of Dasara Mahotsavams. They said that on the third day girls aged between 2 to 10 years were invited and presented flowers, fruits and new clothes to them. As part of Nava Durga Alankaram, Goddess Bhramaramba Devi was decorated as Chandraghanta Alankaram. This is third form of Nava Durga Alankaram. The Devi would be having ten shoulders (Dasa Bhujamuku).

On Tuesday, the authorities took out a procession of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi on Ravana Vahanam. Special prayers were offered.

Later in the evening, Gramotsavam was also conducted in the temple streets, during which various kinds of folk dances, Kolatam, Chakkanbajana, Damarukam and others were performed.