Ravindra alleges YSRCP links to fake liquor mafia

Vijayawada: Minister for mines, geology and excise Kollu Ravindra on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, questioning whether he was the one who “created the liquor mafia” in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing reporters here, Ravindra alleged that YSRCP leaders have liquor businesses in South Africa, and claimed that the family of former minister Pedireddy Ramachandra Reddy is also involved in the liquor trade.

Reiterating the state government’s zero-tolerance policy toward illicit liquor, Ravindra said no one, regardless of political or social status, will be spared if found engaged in illegal liquor production or smuggling. “We will not spare anyone involved in the illicit liquor trade. Strict legal action will be taken, including cases under the Preventive Detention Act if necessary,” he warned.

The minister said the NDA government is determined to dismantle the liquor mafia, which he alleged had flourished under the previous regime with the backing of influential individuals. He questioned the “integrity and moral right” of YSRCP leaders to speak on liquor-related issues while their own businesses allegedly operated abroad.

Ravindra credited the excise department’s vigilance teams for cracking down on several illicit brewing and distribution networks across the State. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s administration is committed to enforcing a transparent liquor policy focused on public health, legality, and accountability.