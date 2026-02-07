Rayalaseema emerging as horticulture hub: Naidu

Kurnool: ChiefMinister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that Rayalaseema, once synonymous with chronic drought and distress, is now being transformed into a major horticulture hub due to focused and sustained efforts of the TDP government. He stated that the region is currently producing more than 200 lakh metric tonnes of horticultural produce annually.

Addressing a ‘Mee Bhoomi–Mee Hakku’ programme at Kalugotla village in Yemmiganur constituency, the Chief Minister said the government has ensured irrigation water through multiple initiatives, including extensive promotion of drip irrigation. He assured that there would be no increase in electricity charges in the future, so that farmers and the public are not burdened.

Naidu said a significant portion of the state’s resources is presently being utilised to repay the heavy debts left behind by the previous regime. Declaring himself a son of Rayalaseema, he recalled that late N T Rama Rao was also a legendary leader from the region. He alleged that while the TDP government had spent Rs 72,000 crore on irrigation projects, the previous rulers spent barely Rs 2,000 crore.

The Chief Minister accused the former government of mismanaging the Polavaram project, damaging the diaphragm wall and causing a loss of Rs 400 crore, forcing the present government to reconstruct it at an additional cost of Rs 1,000 crore. He reiterated that the Polavaram project would be completed and dedicated to the nation by the time of the Godavari Pushkarams.

Highlighting the importance of river interlinking, Naidu said Pattiseema enabled diversion of Godavari water to the Krishna delta and Srisailam water to Rayalaseema, providing long-awaited relief to the region. He added that water availability has also attracted industries, citing the Gollapalli project’s role in supplying water to Kia Motors.

Assuring completion of projects such as Vedavathi, Guru Raghavendra, Rajolibanda and improved utilisation of Tungabhadra waters, Naidu said inter-state issues related to Gundrevula would be resolved through consultations. He concluded by stating that although 120 projects were sanctioned for Rayalaseema before 2019, the previous regime failed to spend even a single rupee on them.