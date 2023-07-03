Rayalaseema Steering Committee will organize Chalo Delhi on July 28

VIJAYAWADA: Rayalaseema Steering Committee Chairman Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy came down heavily on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for doing nothing for the Rayalaseema region development for the past four years. He also alleged that Rayalaseema witnessed the most injustice after Jagan voted to power. At present the Rayalaseema region has been totally destroyed, and added that the people of these regions have incurred debts.

He also said that youth and people were migrating to other states seeking employment and jobs from their region. Byreddy further opined that CM Jagan who was hailing from Rayalaseema was an utter failure as Chief Minister, and added that even though Jagan was the youngest CM, he was not doing anything for Rayalaseema development. Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy conducted a press conference at Vijayawada on Monday and said that they were going to organise 'Chalo Delhi' on July 28 for demanding equal share in water, funds and appointments (Jobs).

He further informed they had already booked special trains for this programme and urged the Chief Minister too to participate in this event. ''Still Today Rayalaseema region faces drinking water problems despite having rivers and water sources. We are still depending on the reservoirs which were built by the British still. If the Sangamithra project would have been built, 24 lakh acres would get water. Hospet Dam and Krishna projects have gone to Ballari District. Leaders of the Rayalaseema have done a great injustice to this region.

Due to constructing Upper Bhadra (Karnataka) project which is being built by spending Rs 26,000 around 8 districts are affected in three states. Rayalaseema districts will be totally destroyed by this project. I am questioning CM Jagan why he didn't convey this matter to the Centre government. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who got votes by entreating to give one chance , did nothing for Rayalaseema'', Byreddy stated. He further alleged that Jagan's Jenda (flag) and Agenda were different and added that his focus is on only getting out of CBI Cases. He said that CM Jagan was in depression, he was not even in the mood of thinking about the state.

Byreddy also alleged that at present the entire state was talking about Vivekanada Reddy murder case. Referring to the Amma Vodi Scheme, he pointed out that the Amma Vodi amount was not credited so far and informed that CM Jagan has been cheating the public by these types of schemes. He also stated that due to the merger of the elementary schools, the number of children's education was balked. He said that CM Jagan had totally screwed up the education system in the state.