Rayalaseema witnesses rain as Southwest Monsoon spreads

The Southwest Monsoon which entered Rayalaseema a week back stopped spreading due to the impact of cyclone Biparjoy and is now spreading across the state at a brisk pace from Monday. With the fast movement of the Southwest Monsoon, moderate rains are falling in Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, and Kurnool districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon winds are moving actively due to the effect of the surface circulation formed in the Arabian Sea. It is likely to spread to many parts of Coastal Andhra and Telangana on Tuesday. In the next four days, there is a situation where rains will spread over the entire state.

The people of the state, who have been facing scorching heat for a few days, got relief due to the effect of the monsoon. The weather has cooled down in most places except some areas. All the districts of Rayalaseema witnessed a fall in temperature.