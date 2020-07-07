Rayapati Purushotham takes oath as Sattenapalli AMC chairman

Guntur: Rayapati Purushotham was administered oath as Sattenapalli Agriculture Market Yard Committee chairman and Garlapati Prabhakara Rao as vice-chairman at a programme held at the Sattenapalli Agriculture Market Yard on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu said that there is chance to purchase 1,000 quintals of turmeric in Sattenapalli AMC. He assured that he would try to purchase another 1,000 quintals of turmeric and assured that there is need to extend helping hand to the farmers irrespective of political parties.

MLA Ambati Rambabu said that he had taken initiative to set up AP Markfed Centre for the convenience of the farmers. He urged the new AMC committee to take steps to do favour to the farmers. He stressed on need to eliminate middlemen in the marketing.

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad urged the new AMC to work hard and get good name and fame to the government. He stressed on the need to do better services to the farmers.