Rayapati Sambasiva Rao's daughter in law Dr Mamatha questioned over Vijayawada fire mishap

Vijayawada police have intensified the investigation into the Swarna Palace fire incident case occurred at Coronavirus care centre held under Ramesh hospital management. In this backdrop, Vijayawada police had issued notices to former MP Rayapati Sambashiva Rao's daughter in law Dr Mamata a few days back stated that she must attend the investigation. As part of this, the police from Vijayawada reached the Rayapati's residence this morning and took Dr. Mamata for questioning.

Rangarao, son of former MP Rayapati Sambashiva Rao, condemned the conduct of the police and asked what was the connection between the incident in Vijayawada and the doctor working at Ramesh Hospital in Guntur. They accused the government of targeting their family and criticized government for doing all this as part of a political anarchy. Mamata is said to be recovered from coronavirus and appears to be in home isolation.

It is learnt that a huge fire broke out in the Swarna Palace Hotel, which is being used as the Covid Care Center by Ramesh Hospital where ten coronavirus victims were killed and several others were injured in the incident. Special committee constituted by the government are investigating the incident.

On the other hand, the police have arrested three accused in the case and we're remanded for four days after being produced in the court. Ramesh Hospital Chief Operating Officer Kodali Rajagopala Rao along with General Manager Kurapati Sudarshan and Night Manager Pallabothu Venkatesh were among those arrested.