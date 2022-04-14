RBKs role model for other States: Governor Biswa Bhusan

Vanukuru (Krishna district): Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said it was a historic decision of the State government to establish Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) all over the State to bring quality services within the reach of farmers and helping them from the stage of sowing seeds to sale of their agriculture produce, through a single-window system.

He visited the RBK at Vanukuru in Penamaluru mandal in Krishna cistrict on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting organised on the occasion, the Governor said he felt proud that Andhra Pradesh stands as a role model to other States in the country in terms of the integrated services provided to farmers through RBKs at village-level and congratulated the officials of Agriculture and allied departments for making Rythu Bharosa Kendras, a successful programme. He appreciated their efforts and commitment.

The Governor appealed to the farmers to utilise the services provided through RBKs to full extent and become partners in the State's prosperity and contribute to its economic development.

He said 'Polam-badi' programme was a good concept to encourage the farmers to adopt good agricultural practices, discourage indiscriminate use of pesticides and fertilizers and safeguard the environment. Banking correspondents operating from the RBK premises, with ATM facility go a long way and save time and effort for the farmers, said the Governor.

The measures taken at the RBKs like eliminating the role of middlemen in paddy procurement, maintaining price stability in the open market, making available 17 types of farm equipment, diagnosing livestock diseases etc, veterinary facilities, have undoubtedly enhanced the farmers' confidence level in the services provided at the RBKs, said the Governor.

Earlier, the Governor went around the stalls set up at the venue highlighting the services offered by the Departments of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Seed Development Corporation and others through the RBKs and interacted with some of the farmers present there.

Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhana Reddy, ZP chairperson Uppala Harika, MLA K Parthasarathy, Special Chief Secretary Dr Poonam Malakondaiah, Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, Special Commissioner of Agriculture C Hari Kiran, District Collector P Ranjit Basha, Vanukuru Sarpanch Ch Vijaya, Vice-Chairman, Agri Mission MVS Nagi Reddy, also participated in the programme.