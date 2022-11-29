RBKs will fulfil farmers' needs: MLA Vishnu

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu claimed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only CM, who has been helping farmers stupendously by implementing a number of financial assistance schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, input subsidy and zero-interest subsidy.

The MLA and District Collector S Dilli Rao distributed specimen cheques of input subsidy and zero-interest subsidy to farmers at the Collectorate here on Monday after participating in the CM's video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA M Vishnu stated that the government is providing compensation and giving input subsidies to farmers in the same season, whose crops were damaged due to rains. He further said that the government has already decreased interest burden to help the farmers. 'The government has been fulfilling all kinds of needs of farmer such as seeds, fertilisers and buying crops by establishing Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs). Minimum support price is being given to farmers' crops at RBKs,' the MLA added.

District Collector S Dilli Rao said that the government has been striving for the welfare of farmers in every way. He informed that around 25,928 farmers in the district were benefited with an amount of Rs 6.63 crore under crop investment subsidy. He said that input subsidy of Rs 55.08 lakh was credited into the accounts of 674 farmers of Ibrahimpatnam, who lost more than 33% of their crop due to incessant rains in August, September and October.

VMC Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayors Bellam Durga and Avuthu Sailaja Reddy, Gouda Corporation chairman Siva Rama Krishna, and others were present on the occasion.