RCB Players Visit Tirumala, offers prayers

Highlights
In a remarkable display of form, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) currently tops the IPL 2025 points table with seven victories in ten matches. The team’s impressive performance has garnered attention, and recently, a few of its prominent players made headlines by visiting the Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy Temple.
RCB captain Rajat Patidar, wicketkeeper Jitesh Kumar, and Indian women's cricket star Shreyanka Patil arrived at the temple on Wednesday, where they were granted VVIP darshan by TTD members. Their visit attracted a throng of eager devotees interested in capturing selfies with the cricketing trio.
As RCB continues to shine on the field, their off-field gestures resonate well with their fan base.
