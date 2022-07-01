RCVPC members gift 4-wheeler to blood bank

Visakhapatnam: Rotary Club Visakha Port City (RCVPC) has presented a van to Rotary Blood Bank here on Thursday. Handing over the vehicle keys to the staff concerned, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) K Vijaya Lakshmi lauded the services of the blood bank and reaching out to the needy, particularly during COVID -19. She assured complete support and cooperation to the blood bank.

RCVPC president DV Varma briefed about the club activities while chairman of the blood bank GS Raju highlighted the services and activities of the facility.

Past district governor G Viswanadh, incoming president US Sarma, incoming secretary Sudhir Chowdary, past presidents Muralidharan Pillai, Indra Vadlamani past secretary Lade Kishore and members B Sivaji, NVN Raju, Lakshmi Narayana, KV Ramana, A N Raju and Suresh Babu graced the occasion.