Re-survey and mutation process via video conference reviewed

Kurnool: Joint Collector Noorul Qamar has directed the revenue machinery to complete the ongoing re-survey process in the district within the stipulated timeframe without any errors, while also ensuring that land mutation applications are disposed of promptly without pendency.

Emphasising the importance of accuracy and timeliness, he instructed officials to treat the re-survey as a priority task, given its direct impact on citizens’ land rights.

The Joint Collector conducted a comprehensive review of the re-survey, mutation and related issues through a video conference from the Collectorate’s Video Conference Hall, interacting with Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) and Tahsildars.

During the review, he assessed the progress made at various stages and issued clear directions to strengthen monitoring at the field level to avoid delays and discrepancies.

Referring to the first phase of the re-survey pilot project, Joint Collector Noorul Qamar stated that clerical corrections in the 25 selected villages must be completed within the prescribed period, ensuring there is no scope for mistakes.

In the second phase, covering 24 villages identified under the pilot project, he instructed officials to complete the mutation process in all cases and take steps to issue the final notification.

He stressed that every mutation application should be examined thoroughly and final orders issued without leaving any cases pending.

In the third phase, covering 32 villages where the re-survey has commenced, the Joint Collector directed officials to complete ground truthing (GT) and other related processes within the government-mandated deadline.

He cautioned that negligence, undue delay or errors at any stage would invite strict action. Highlighting that the re-survey process is crucial for safeguarding land ownership rights, he urged all concerned officers to work in close coordination and ensure successful completion of the exercise.

District Revenue Officer C Venkata Narayanamma, Adoni Sub-Collector (In-charge) Ajay Kumar, Special Deputy Collector Naga Prasanna Lakshmi and other officials participated in the review meeting.