‘Akka Pade’ squad empowers girls, conducts awareness campaign

Chikkamagaluru: Local authorities in Chikkamagaluru took a significant initiative to bolster safety awareness among young female students, hosting a dedicated session through the ‘Akka Pade’ program at the PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Guided by members of the ‘Akka Pade’ unit, the workshop aimed to equip female pupils with essential knowledge on protective resources and protocols. Students learned about vital contacts, such as the specialised women’s support line at 118 and the all-purpose emergency service at 112, designed for quick aid during urgent scenarios.

Key discussions revolved around digital security practices, potential hazards in virtual environments, and the necessity of following road safety guidelines. Officers engaged personally with the attendees, encouraging them to feel empowered in recognising and reporting issues.

Translating to “Elder Sister Squad” in Kannada, ‘Akka Pade’ represents a comprehensive effort by the Karnataka State Police, involving female law enforcers, auxiliary guards, and occasionally National Cadet Corps members. Rolled out progressively in districts starting from the end of 2025 and gaining momentum this year, the squad prioritises swift intervention for females and youngsters at risk, alongside awareness campaigns in educational institutions, higher learning centers, and public areas.

During the gathering at Kendriya Vidyalaya, law enforcement personnel spoke to clusters of schoolgirls in an outdoor school environment, highlighting approaches to policing that prioritise community involvement and tailored protections for vulnerable groups.

Such efforts reflect the core mission of ‘Akka Pade’ by cultivating secure communities, deterring offenses targeting females and youth, and instilling self-assurance in adolescents via informed guidance and reliable aid networks. Authorities in Chikkamagaluru are encouraging residents to make active use of these emergency contacts and stay alert to contribute to collective well-being.