Collector directs officials to finalise municipal vote counting arrangements

District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav has instructed officials to ensure that the counting of votes in the upcoming municipal elections is conducted transparently and under tight security arrangements. The Collector inspected the counting centres established at the Government Polytechnic College in Nirmal town on Monday. During her visit, she reviewed the strong rooms earmarked for Nirmal, Bhainsa and Khanapur municipalities and expressed satisfaction over the security measures in place.

Addressing officials, Abhilasha Abhinav directed that all arrangements at the counting centres be completed well in advance without any lapses. She emphasised that staff deployment should be finalised beforehand and that a sufficient number of tables must be arranged in the counting halls.

Special seating arrangements should be made for candidates and counting agents to ensure smooth proceedings. In view of the summer season, she also ordered adequate provision of drinking water and food facilities. The Collector stressed that the counting process must be completed peacefully and error-free. Additional Collector (Revenue) Kishore Kumar, Bhainsa Sub-Collector Ajmeera Sanket Kumar, Municipal Commissioners Jagadishwar Goud and Sundar Singh, Tahsildar Raju and other officials were present during the inspection.