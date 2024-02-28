Reach out to people for YSRCP win: Jagan

Mangalagiri: “The list of candidates is ready for both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Next 45 days are most crucial. The rank and file should go to the people and explain to them how the YSRCP had given good governance with the help of the volunteer system. Now they have to decide whether they want this good system to continue or invite misrule by Janmabhoomi committee as it was during the previous TDP regime.”

This was how YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked party workers to reach out to booth level and tell the people at a meeting in Tadepalli on Tuesday. “YSRCP is the only party in the country that has credibility among people as it has implemented 99 per cent of its election promises,” he told them.

The CM said the previous TDP government led by Chandrababu Naidu had defaulted on promises on farm loan waiver to the tune of Rs 87,612 crore and also thrown the party manifesto into the dustbin after the 2014 elections and that led to humiliating defeat of the party in the 2019 elections. On the contrary, the YSRCP did not accept the proposal for loan waiver but still people stood by them.

He said he believes as party president he should make only those promises that could be implemented in reality and going by the 2019 manifesto the party has implemented 99 per cent of the promises. Party MLAs, regional and constituency coordinators, district and mandal unit presidents and constituency, mandal and secretariat-level conveners from 175 Assembly constituencies attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister said his government has disbursed Rs 2,55,000 crore through DBT welfare schemes in full transparency in the last 58 months, out of which Rs 1,400 crore was disbursed among 83,000 families in the Kuppam constituency alone that has 87,000 households.

He asked the cadre to publicise and tell people that 93.23 per cent of the people in the Kuppam constituency have received welfare benefits to stress upon the credibility of his party in the implementation of welfare schemes without any bias.