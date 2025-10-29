Readiness of emergency equipment reviewed

Vijayawada: NTR District Special Officer for Cyclone Montha and senior IAS officer Shashibhushan Kumar informed that comprehensive measures have been implemented to mitigate potential loss of life and property from the cyclone. On Tuesday, he, along with district collector G Lakshmisha conducted an inspection of the Command Control Room (CCR) at the Collectorate in Vijayawada to assess cyclone preparedness. The officials evaluated the readiness of emergency equipment, including JCBs and tractors. Speaking to media, Kumar confirmed the establishment of rehabilitation centres equipped with essential facilities and noted that field staff are operating efficiently. The collector added that the administration is closely tracking the cyclone’s trajectory through advanced technical systems and has issued alerts to at-risk villages and low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, the collector, joint collector S Ilakkiya and other senior officials visited various villages and rehabilitation centres separately to review cyclone preparedness. So far, approximately 23 individuals have been relocated to the rehabilitation centre at GNR School in Vidyadharapuram, where the collector engaged with them. He noted that rehabilitation centres have been set up in Vijayawada Urban, Rural, Nandigama, and Tiruvuru areas.