Ready for Enquiry by Centre or State, Provided That Chandrababu Naidu Should Reveal Evidence on Tapping: Sucharitha

Amaravati: "We are ready for the enquiry into the alleged phone tapping issue, either by the Union Government or the State Government, provided that the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu must reveal the prima facie evidence", announced AP Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, at a press conference. Sucharitha, along with the Director-General of Police D Goutam Sawang addressed the media at Guntur Urban SP office on Monday.

Taking serious note of the allegations levelled by the TDP supremo on the YSRCP government by accusing that the State has been resorting to phone tapping of the important personalities from various sections like judiciary, politics and media, Sucharitha demanded to show even a single evidence to support his claims.

The Home Minister further explained that, when the TDP was in government, they tapped the phone calls of YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy by bringing sophisticated technology from Israel. At that time, the YSRCP established the evidence on how they tapped the phone calls of Ramakrishna Reddy, with evidence. Like that, now, the TDP leaders must establish the evidence, she added. Sucharitha observed that if the TDP fails in establishing any such evidence, then there would be no meaning in it. Chandrababu Naidu was making false allegations against the YSRCP government for his political gains, she added.

She questioned, "If someone says that Chandrababu Naidu murdered ten people and his son Nara Lokesh raped women, will you believe? There must be some evidence to say that. What is the evidence that Chandrababu Naidu has, he must reveal".

When asked, the Home Minister did not reveal anything about the status of the technology that was brought from Israel.

The police generally tap the phone calls of terrorists and extremist elements only, she said.

As Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's popularity has been increasing every day because of effective implementation of the welfare schemes, the TDP chief could not digest it, she criticised. This was the reason for preparing conspiracies against the YSRCP government, she added.

She also added that the DGP will take the action if Chandrababu Naidu will reveal the evidence and asked to lodge a complaint with the police. She said that if Chandrababu Naidu will lodge a complaint by providing the evidence, then the Government will take appropriate action on it. She said that if the government would not take action on his complaint, then he could demand.