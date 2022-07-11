Real estate ventures sprout in Amadalavalasa

Srikakulam: Real-estate ventures rampant in and around Amadalavalasa. It is situated 10 km away from district headquarters Srikakulam and the town is improving towards Srikakulam, Palakonda, Narasannapeta and Sarubujjili roads. In this backdrop, demand is increasing for residential plots and commercial bits.

Brokers make agreement with farmers of Chintada, K Mannayyapeta, T Mannayyapeta, Kancharapuvanipeta, Nandagiripeta, Timmapuram, Nadanupuram, Sanapalavanipeta, Parvatheesampeta, Vanjangi and other villages situated around the Amadalavalasa town for purchase of lands.

The brokers' gangs resell the same lands to realtors based on agreements by enhancing rates which is illegal and profitable for brokers. After purchasing the lands realtors divide the lands as residential bits and proposed to sell those at high rates. In the process, realtors are not converting agricultural lands into non-agricultural purpose by paying fee for land conversion to the government, not applying for approval of layouts to Amadalavalasa municipality and Srikakulam Urban Development Authority (SUDA).

"We are inspecting layouts formed in different villages around urban bodies across the district after receiving information and asked the concerned realtors to produce records regarding the lands and permissions," said SUDA planning officer (PO), N Sobhan Babu.