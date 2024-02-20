Live
Rebel MLAs fail to turn up for hearing
Speaker will take a decision after obtaining legal opinion on their disqualification
Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has to take a final decision on disqualifying rebel MLAs as the four YSRCP rebel MLAs who are supposed to appear before the Speaker for inquiry failed to so expressing their inability to attend the hearing. It is learnt that the Speaker is going to take decision after taking legal opinion on disqualification of MLAs.
It may be noted that the Speaker issued notices to the rebel MLAs asking them to attend for personal hearing on Monday. Anam Ramnayarana Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhara Reddy, Undavalli Sridevi and Kotamreddy Sridhara Reddy who were elected on YSRCP ticket later switched over to TDP.
Likewise, in Legislative Council, MLCs C Ramachandraiah and Vamsikrishna left the YSRCP. Assembly chief whip Mudunuri Prasada Raju and Council chief whip M Muralidhar complained to Assembly Speaker and Council chairman respectively over defection of the MLAs and MLCs.