Recalling sacrifices of police real tribute to martyrs, says Minister

Eluru: Showing respect to the policeman who ignores his own family and ready to sacrifice his own life while on duty of protecting the nation is a real tribute to police martyrs, said Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (Nani).

Participating in the Police Commemoration Day celebrations at police parade grounds here on Thursday, he said that saluting the sacrifices of cops would continue to inspire youth to join the police and serve the nation. The Minister lauded the services of the police as frontline warriors during pandemic in West Godavari district.

Referring to the achievements of the State Police department, the Minister said that it brought name and fame to Andhra Pradesh by developing app for 86 services and another for protection of women and girls, Disha app besides acquiring latest technology. He paid tributes to 11 policemen who sacrificed their lives while discharging duty in the State.

Eluru Range DIG KV Mohana Rao praised the AP police for carving a niche for itself in entire nation by adopting innovative techniques in investigation of cases.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said that the police job involves hard work and unlike other professions police have to be alert and on duty round-the-clock to protect the people.

The Minister distributed cheques to the families of 14 police martyrs who lost their lives fighting extremists and Covid.

The police officials took out a rally and formed human chain at fire station centre as a mark of respect to the police martyrs.

Mayor Shaik Noorjahan Pedababu, Market Yard chairman Mybabu and police officials of the district were present.