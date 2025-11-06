Recast of districts to be based on CCLA report

Vijayawada: A comprehensive report on the reorganisation of districts in Andhra Pradesh will be prepared soon and presented to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for approval, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on district reorganisation said on Wednesday, after its meeting at the Secretariat.

Health Minister and GoM member Satya Kumar said the Ministers held extensive discussions on various proposals received for administrative convenience and effective governance. “The CCLA (Chief Commissioner of Land Administration) report will be ready soon. After discussing it with the Chief Minister, the decisions will be announced,” he said.

The GoM comprises Ministers Satya Prasad, Vangalapudi Anitha, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Nadendla Manohar, BC Janardhan Reddy, and Satyakumar, who participated virtually. The Ministers reviewed suggestions from officials and the public on restructuring existing districts and forming new ones to enhance administrative efficiency.

The Chief Minister, according to the Ministers, suggested the formation of a special development agency for Alluri district to ensure targeted development. The GoM discussed the framework and structure for such an agency, focusing on regional needs and resource management. Public requests for forming eight new districts were also considered, but officials clarified that only proposals meeting administrative and logistical criteria would move forward. “Many proposals have been received for new revenue divisions as well. Some divisions are as far as 125 kilometers from administrative centers. We are looking into new divisions purely based on administrative convenience,” the GoM said.

The meeting also touched upon rehabilitation concerns in villages submerged under the Polavaram project, indicating that the reorganisation exercise will align with resettlement and development planning in affected regions.