Red chilli arrives at Guntur Mirchi Yard

Guntur: Red chilli arrivals picked up at Asia's biggest Guntur Mirchi Yard in Guntur city. The yard on Friday received 1,02,730 bags and sold 113,546 bags of red chilli. The stock at Guntur Mirchi Yard was 70,485 bags. On Thursday, the yard received 1.20 lakh bags and sold 1,16,426 bags. Red chilli arrivals are expected to increase in coming days.

The farmers from Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyal and Kurnool districts bring red chilli stocks to Guntur Mirchi Yard to get better price. The yard premises was filled with vehicles and red chilli stocks.

At present Badigi variety is selling at Rs 25,000 per quintal, Devanur Deluxe variety being sold at Rs 20,000 per quintal. Varieties like 334, 331 of red chilli are being sold at Rs 21,500 per quintal, Super 10 variety is selling at Rs 19,000 per quintal, 4884 variety being sold at Rs 16,000 per quintal, No 5 is selling at Rs 19,200 per quintal. Once the red chilli season starts, it will continue for another six months.

The farmers got inferior quality of yield due to the Mandous cyclone and heavy rains in October last year. The traders are offering less price for inferior quality of red chilli. Traders are waiting for export orders.