  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Red chilli, turmeric stocks gutted in fire Mangalagiri shap

Red chilli, turmeric stocks gutted in fire Mangalagiri shap
x
Highlights

Huge quantities of red chillies and turmeric stocks were gutted in a fire accident in Subham cold storage unit at Duggirala on Friday night.

Guntur: Huge quantities of red chillies and turmeric stocks were gutted in a fire accident in Subham cold storage unit at Duggirala on Friday night.

As soon as smoke broke out staff working at the cold storage unit informed fire services department. The officials pressed two fire engines into service and brought fire under control.

Loss due to fire accident is yet to be assessed.

Joint collector G Rajakumari visited the spot on Saturday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X