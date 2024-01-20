Live
Just In
Red chilli, turmeric stocks gutted in fire Mangalagiri shap
Highlights
Guntur: Huge quantities of red chillies and turmeric stocks were gutted in a fire accident in Subham cold storage unit at Duggirala on Friday night.
As soon as smoke broke out staff working at the cold storage unit informed fire services department. The officials pressed two fire engines into service and brought fire under control.
Loss due to fire accident is yet to be assessed.
Joint collector G Rajakumari visited the spot on Saturday.
