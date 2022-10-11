Red Cross members urged to take up massive tree plantation

Vijayawada (NTR District): Governor and Indian Red Cross Society (AP Branch) president Biswabhusan Harichandan and Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan planted saplings on the Raj Bhavan premises here on Monday, in connection with a programme organised to introduce the newly elected members of the Managing Committee of IRCS AP State Branch. The programme also coincided with the birth anniversary of Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan.

While extending his wishes to the newly elected members of the Managing Committee of the IRCS (AP), the Governor said they have greater responsibilities to be fulfilled with commitment and dedication in the service of people by upholding the spirit of Red Cross. He said that the Red Cross Society should take up massive tree plantation to protect the humanity from the dangers of pollution and the impact of climate change. The environment pollution caused by excessive use of plastic, is a cause of concern as 40 percent of plastic remain littered on the streets, rivers and other places making our country the 15th biggest plastic polluter in the world.

Referring to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a nation-wide movement to give up single-use plastic, the Governor said that the effect of pollution is being faced by not only our country but the entire world. He said the members of Red Cross should work with the motto of 'Manava Seve Madhava Seva' and appreciated the work done by the IRCS (AP) under leadership of Dr A Sridhar Reddy, chairman more particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the newly elected managing committee members were administered oath of office by A Sridhar Reddy in the presence of the Governor.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, Joint Secretary PS Suryaprakash, AK Parida, General Secretary and CEO of Indian Red Cross Society (AP) also attended the programme.