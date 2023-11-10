Red Cross Society organises blood donation camp

Paderu: Indian Red Cross Society ASR District Branch and AP Revenue Services Association organised a blood donation camp on Thursday at the Collectorate. The camp was inaugurated by Collector Sumit Kumar. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sumit Kumar called upon people to become life donors by donating blood and save patients who are in danger. He urged all healthy people to donate blood.

Revenue personnel from eight mandals of the Paderu division, 20 jawans from the CRPF 198 battalion, and 15 students from Paderu Degree College donated blood at the camp.

Collector appreciated the blood donors and presented certificates to them. 70 units of blood were collected at the camp. Paderu MPDO Naveen, AP Revenue Services Association District President B Chinni Krishna, Secretary V Trinadh Rao Naidu, Vice-President K Appalaswamy, State Working Committee member O Prashanth Kumar, Treasurer V Chandrasekhar, Red Cross members Dr G Rupa Kala, K Simhachalam, V Lohitas, P Satyanarayana and others were present.