Red sanders smuggler arrested; logs worth Rs 20 lakh recovered in Prakasam

Ongole: The Martur police of the Prakasam district arrested a man for smuggling the red sanders logs at the Bollapalli toll plaza and recovered 24 logs worth Rs 20 lakh along with the vehicle and a mobile phone, on Sunday night.

According to the Inkollu police CI P Subbarao, they intercepted a Bolero truck with registration number AP39TJ9849 at the Bollapalli toll plaza on Sunday night.

He said that the police found that the accused Singatipalli Jayaramudu of Maidukuru village in YSR Kadapa district was transporting red sanders logs to the receivers involved in the clandestine business.

He said that they recorded the confession statement of the accused and recovered the 24 red sanders logs weighing 472.150 kgs, Bolero truck worth Rs 5 lakh and a mobile phone worth Rs 8,000.

Police registered a case under various sections of IPC, AP Forest New Amendment Act, AP Sandalwood Transit Rules Wild Life Protection Act and Prevention of Damage to the Public Property Act at the Martur police station.