Red sanders smuggler gets 5-year jail

Tirupati: RSS (Red Sanders Special) ADJ court on Thursday sentenced a smuggler to five years imprisonment for smuggling red sanders along with a fine of Rs 6 lakh.

According to prosecution, RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task force) arrested the smuggler while he was smuggling red sanders logs in the forest area of Karakambadi forest beat, Tirupati division. The smuggler was prose-cuted in the ADJ court.

Judge Narasimha Murthy upheld the prosecution and sentenced the smuggler for 5 years imprisonment and Rs 6 lakhs penalty.

Following the conviction, the smuggler was handed over to the authorities of Nellore Central prison.

Taskforce SP Srinivas appreciated the taskforce team for effectively persuading the case with strong evidence resulting in the conviction of a smuggler.