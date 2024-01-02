  • Menu
Reddy Appalanaidu distributes fruit at old age homes in memory of her late mother

Reddy Appalanaidu distributes fruit at old age homes in memory of her late mother
In memory of late Reddy Ramulamma, her son Mr. Reddy Appalanaidu, Janasena Party Eluru Constituency In-charge and Janasena Party spokesperson

In memory of late Reddy Ramulamma, her son Mr. Reddy Appalanaidu, Janasena Party Eluru Constituency In-charge and Janasena Party spokesperson, along with Reddy Anuradha Naidu, have been distributing sweets to the blind people and the elderly, including those in old age homes.

They also ensure to understand the needs and well-being of the elderly in the old age homes and provide them with necessary support and assistance.

The efforts of Reddy Appalanaidu, Reddy Anuradha Naidu, and their family in organizing such programs are truly commendable. Their dedication to helping the elderly, the poor, and those in need over the past few years is a blessing to the community.





