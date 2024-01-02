Live
- Amit Shah reviews security situation in J&K in wake of recent terror attacks
- 151 Myanmar soldiers, who fled to Mizoram, flown out
- The arrow of Lav-Kush may hit BJP only, says Tej Pratap Yadav
- Why does improving body image top New Year resolutions list?
- Supreme Court dismisses plea against signature campaigns launched by DMK against NEET in TN schools
- Indian pharma firm launches oral solution for prostrate cancer
- Kerala: Emerging IT Hub Redefining its Identity Beyond Tourism
- AFC Asian Cup: Renowned coach Bora Milutinovic comes calling to Indian team's training session
- Tips For Choosing Your ‘Shaadi Ka Joda’
- Nitish Kumar not joining NDA: Bihar minister
Just In
Reddy Appalanaidu distributes fruit at old age homes in memory of her late mother
Highlights
In memory of late Reddy Ramulamma, her son Mr. Reddy Appalanaidu, Janasena Party Eluru Constituency In-charge and Janasena Party spokesperson
In memory of late Reddy Ramulamma, her son Mr. Reddy Appalanaidu, Janasena Party Eluru Constituency In-charge and Janasena Party spokesperson, along with Reddy Anuradha Naidu, have been distributing sweets to the blind people and the elderly, including those in old age homes.
They also ensure to understand the needs and well-being of the elderly in the old age homes and provide them with necessary support and assistance.
The efforts of Reddy Appalanaidu, Reddy Anuradha Naidu, and their family in organizing such programs are truly commendable. Their dedication to helping the elderly, the poor, and those in need over the past few years is a blessing to the community.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS