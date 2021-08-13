Reddy’s Labs staff seek new wage agreement

(Ranastalam) Srikakulam: The employees of Reddy's Laboratories, a pharmaceutical company staged a protest under the aegis of CITU, demanding new wage agreement on Thursday at Pydibhimavaram in Ranastalam mandal. Speaking on the occasion the occasion, Reddy's Laboratories Workers and Employees Union president and general secretary B Adinarayana and K Raja Rao flayed the management's attitude towards its employees.

They said that the company was neglecting the welfare of the staff by paying meagre salaries. Even though the management was making profits with the dedicated work of its employees but not considering necessities of the employees which is sheer violation of labour laws, they elaborated. They demanded the management take measures to execute new wage agreement by considering prevailing facts in the society including Covid crisis. When any employees questioned the management over the work burden and meagre salary, they were harassed by the company, the leaders said. CITU and union leaders distributed financial aid to injured workers. The union and CITU leaders, P Ramakrishna, S Varma Raju, B Ramesh, K Atchannaidu, Y Bangaru and M Eswar attended.