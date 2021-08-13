Reducing water levels in River Vamsadhara worry farmers

Srikakulam: Scanty rainfall in the Vamsadhara river ayacut areas in Odisha and Srikakulam with only 30 percent, so far in the current monsoon season, is leading to water crisis for the kharif crop in the district.

Depending on the Vamsadhara waters, paddy is being cultivated in an extent of 2.50 lakh acres in Pathapatnam, Amadalavalasa,

Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Tekkali and Palasa assembly constituencies. Due to scanty rainfall, water is not being supplied sufficiently to its entire ayacut area. As a results farmers of tail end areas in Palasa, Vajrapukotturu, Nandigama, Kotabommali, Tekkali mandals are worried over survival of their crops.

Water level in Gotta barrage at Hiramandalam is also reducing day by day. There is not enough water stored in Vamsadhara reservoir due to non-availability of water in Vamsadhara river.

As a result of less rainfall in the catchment area of Vamsadhara river in upper riparian state Odisha is leading to drop in water levels in Gotta barrage resulting in less supply of water to crops through canals.