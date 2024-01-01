REF's new working group elected at Little flower school in Anantapur

REF's new working group was elected at Little Flower School in Anantapur district center. The program was conducted under the chairmanship of REF state president G Nagabhushanam. Rajawat Narayanaik was unanimously elected as REF's new district president for the third time. Speaking on the occasion, they emphasized that the reservation employees' federation was established to fulfill the ideals and aspirations of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Dr. BR Ambedkar. They stated that they will continue to advance their ambitions and thoughts. Furthermore, they pledged to fight for the problems faced by SC, ST, BC, and minority employees in various departments. They expressed their gratitude for the support of REF state executive committee and district executive committee members in strengthening the association.

REF New Working Group

District Presidents

Rajawat Narayana Naik (School Assistant)

District Honorary Presidents

1) P Krishnaiah (Postal Department)

2) M Laxminarayana (PS HM)

District Chief Secretary

1) T Adinarayana (School Assistant)

District Additional Chief Secretary

1) N Raghavendra Rao (Secretariat)

District Working President

1) T Raja Ramesh (Department of BSNL)

District Publicity Secretaries

1) A Ramagopal (Teacher)

2) Jayapal (Teacher)

District Vice Presidents

1) B Narayanappa (SK University)

2) This Ranganath (Health Department)

3) A Nagabhushana (Teacher)

4) B Anand Naik (School Assistant)

5) V Bapuji Naik (Health Department)

6) Mallikarjuna (School Assistant)

7) Varadaraja (Teacher)

8) R Mahesh Naik (Secretariat)

District Secretaries

1) Kotla Narayanaswamy (Teacher)

2) K Balaji Naik (Health Department)

District Financial Secretary

1) R Nagendra (Teacher)

District Auditor

1) A Kishtappa (Teacher)

Kammanna J Ramanna Suresh REF State General Secretary G Srinivasulu, State Vice Presidents M Obuleshu B Rajasekhar Uma Shankar M Sriramulu and others participated in the program as the chief guest and congratulated the new working group.