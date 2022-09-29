Regional parties are hurdles to progress, says Veerraju

Vizianagaram: BJP state president Somu Veerraju said that the regional parties like TDP, YSRCP were the main hurdles to the progress and prosperity of the state. He appealed to the people to elect and support the BJP, instead of regional parties.

He addressed the party workers after a rally here on Thursday. Even after eight years, both TDP and YSRCP have no commitment to develop the state and unfortunately the state has no capital even today, he lamented. "The government didn't clarify what the capital city is. Both parties are blaming each other and trying prove one-upmanship instead of developing the state. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured that he will bring prohibition but now he is even manufacturing liquor and selling it to people," Veerraju alleged.

He accused the government of cheating the people at liquor shops and sand yards by looting them. Lamenting lack of any development, he wondered how the state would develop without industries.

The BJP leader alleged that the state government was diverting funds coming from the Centre to other purposes. He said railway zone issue was burning issue for the past 50 years and asked why N Chandrababu Naidu could not bring railway zone when he was in National Front.