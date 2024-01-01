Regulation of trains due to traffic and power block

Visakhapatnam: Due to traffic and power block on Sundays and Wednesdays in January between Naupada-Parlakhemundi stations of Waltair Division, some of the trains will be regulated.

Visakhapatnam-Gunupur passenger special train (08522) leaving Visakhapatnam on January 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28 and 31.01.2024 will be cancelled.

Similarly, Gunupur -Visakhapatnam passenger special train (08521) leaving Gunupur on January 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28 and 31 will be cancelled.

Short termination

Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani express (18117) leaving Rourkela on January 2, 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30 will be short terminated at Palasa. Hence there will be no service between Palasa-Gunupur on those dates.

Gunupur-Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani express (18118) will short originate from Palasa instead of Gunupur on January 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28 and 31. Hence there is no service between Gunupur- Palasa.

Meanwhile, in order to clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti, East Coast Railway (ECoR) will be operating special trains between Visakhapatnam –Kurnool City- Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam Road-Vikarabad- Srikakulam Road.

Visakhapatnam–Kurnool City special express (08541) will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 pm on January 10th, 17th and 24th and will reach Kacheguda the next day at 7.50 am. The departure is at 8 am and reaches Kurnool City at 1.25 (three trips).

In return, Kurnool City – Visakhapatnam special express (08542) will leave Kurnool City at 3.30 pm on January 11th, 18th and 25th and will reach Kacheguda at 8 pm and depart at 8.10 pm.

It reaches Visakhapatnam at 11 am the next day (three trips).

The train stops at Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijyawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy Road and Gadwal between Visakhapatnam –Kurnool City .

Srikakulam Road–Vikarabad special express (08547) will leave Srikakulam Road at 5 pm on January 12th, 19th and 26th.It reaches Duvvada at 8.18 pm and departs at 20.20 pm. It will reach Vikarabad the next day at 9 (three trips).

In return, Vikarabad–Srikakulam Road special express (08548) will leave Vikarabad at 8.25 pm on January 13th, 20th and 27th. It will reach Duvvada the next day at 9:38 am and depart at 9.40 am. It will reach Srikakulam Road at 12.15 noon the next day (three trips).

The train stops at Pondur, Chipurupalli, Vijayanagaram, Kothavalasa, Pendurthi, Simhachalam North, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijyawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli between Srikakulam Road –Vikarabad.