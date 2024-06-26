Release water from Kandaleru reservoir

Nellore: A five-member BJP team lead by Namami Ganga State convener Midathala Ramesh visited the Kandaleru reservoir and inspected the water level at the head regulator in Rapuru mandal on Tuesday.

Later they submitted representation to assistant engineer Tirumalaiah and appealed to him to initiate steps for the release of water from the reservoir to surrounding 10 villages as the people are facing serious drinking water problem during summer.

In his representation, Namami Ganga convener Midathala Ramesh said that there was a possibility of supplying water for both agriculture operations and drinking water purpose if government carries out silt removal for a distance of 3 kilometres from Kandaleru reservoir head regulator.

He demanded that the government construct a pipeline from the reservoir in the interest of supplying water to Velugonu tank in the mandal.

He also demanded the government to conduct repair works to the reservoir gates.

BJP leaders G Ankababu, Anandhareddy, Surendra Reddy, Ganapathi, Ozili Sudhakar and others were present.