Dy CM: Anyone found involved in drug-trafficking won't be spared
Seetakka likely to be TPCC chief
SPMVV signs pact with SEAMSA
Revanth seeks Rs 693-cr NHM dues from Centre
Lok Sabha heads for 'historic' election for Speaker's post : It's Om Birla vs K Suresh
Release water from Kandaleru reservoir
MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th June 2024
Why do some planets have moons?
Farmers urged to go for agroforestry to grow trees
How hormonal contraceptives affect your mood, for better or worse
A five-member BJP team lead by Namami Ganga State convener Midathala Ramesh visited the Kandaleru reservoir and inspected the water level at the head regulator in Rapuru mandal on Tuesday.
Nellore: A five-member BJP team lead by Namami Ganga State convener Midathala Ramesh visited the Kandaleru reservoir and inspected the water level at the head regulator in Rapuru mandal on Tuesday.
Later they submitted representation to assistant engineer Tirumalaiah and appealed to him to initiate steps for the release of water from the reservoir to surrounding 10 villages as the people are facing serious drinking water problem during summer.
In his representation, Namami Ganga convener Midathala Ramesh said that there was a possibility of supplying water for both agriculture operations and drinking water purpose if government carries out silt removal for a distance of 3 kilometres from Kandaleru reservoir head regulator.
He demanded that the government construct a pipeline from the reservoir in the interest of supplying water to Velugonu tank in the mandal.
He also demanded the government to conduct repair works to the reservoir gates.
BJP leaders G Ankababu, Anandhareddy, Surendra Reddy, Ganapathi, Ozili Sudhakar and others were present.