Reliable news & precise info hallmark of Hans India

On behalf of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Andhra Pradesh Chapter, I would like to express my sincere and heartfelt congratulations to the team of The Hans India newspaper for successfully completing 10 years of journey in spreading right message and providing unbiased news to all segments of society.

Throughout these years, you proved to be one of the leading English-language newspapers in India in general and Telugu speaking states in particular. The high-quality and reliable news, including about the activities of Indian industry, has greater impact on shaping the economic agenda of the country.

The Hans India has been a great vehicle of dissemination of precise and accurate information on government policies industry update and news on social and cultural developments. I am happy to note that Hans India has a special page catering to youth and women which reflects the true spirit of inclusiveness.

I also appreciate the team of Hans India for exclusively covering news of Covid-19 for creating required awareness among the public.

On this momentous occasion, I express heartfelt wishes to management, staff members and journalists those who are associated with Hans India for all these years.

I wish The Hans India team with a great success for their commitment and dedication in spreading unbiased news in the society.

Keep continue to bring us the good stories and keep expanding your readership as well! We thank The Hans India team for our long-lasting friendship and cooperation and wish a lot of success for many years ahead! With Best Wishes

D Tirupathi Raju Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh