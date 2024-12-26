Live
- 1,929 applications received at 165 revenue meetings
- Woman held for stealing gold worth Rs 12.5L
- Paddy inundated in over 2,000 acres in Palnadu dist
- IoT to play crucial role in future horticulture
- Rockwoods School celebrates Christmas with gaiety
- Kuppam Horticulture Hub shines with SKOCH Award
- Hyd’bad enjoys cool showers amidst X’mas festivities
- Hyderabad: City aglow with X’mas spirit
- Reliance CEO donates Rs. 1.11 cr to TTD
- Governor pays tributes to Vajpayee
Just In
Highlights
Reliance Industries CEO P M S Prasad donated Rs 1,11,11,111 to SV Annaprasadam Trust of TTD on Wednesday.
Tirumala: Reliance Industries CEO P M S Prasad donated Rs 1,11,11,111 to SV Annaprasadam Trust of TTD on Wednesday. He handed over the DD to this extent, TTD additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary at Ranga-nayakula Mandapam in Srivari temple.
