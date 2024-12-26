  • Menu
Reliance CEO donates Rs. 1.11 cr to TTD

Reliance CEO donates Rs. 1.11 cr to TTD
Reliance Industries CEO P M S Prasad handing over the donation DD to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Choudary on Wednesday

Reliance Industries CEO P M S Prasad donated Rs 1,11,11,111 to SV Annaprasadam Trust of TTD on Wednesday.

Tirumala: Reliance Industries CEO P M S Prasad donated Rs 1,11,11,111 to SV Annaprasadam Trust of TTD on Wednesday. He handed over the DD to this extent, TTD additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary at Ranga-nayakula Mandapam in Srivari temple.

