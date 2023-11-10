Relief for common man as onion prices begin falling

Vijayawada: Onion prices, which skyrocketed in the last two weeks of October, are gradually coming down in the last few days. The wholesale price touched up to Rs 70 a kg in Vijayawada and reached to Rs 100 a kg in the retail market. The wholesale price decreased to Rs 55 a kg in Vijayawada on Thursday from Rs 65-70 a kg two weeks ago.

In the retail market, the onions are being sold between Rs 60-65 a kg. Prices depend on the quality and size of onions.

Onions are mostly imported from Maharashtra in September and October. Due to variation in demand and supply the prices of onions skyrocketed in the last two weeks of October and even touched Rs 100 in the retail market. Now, Kurnool variety is harvested and brought to coastal districts of NTR, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari. A wholesale trader in Durgapuram, B Kumar, said the prices are expected to fall further in the coming days as supplies have started from Kurnool district.

Onions are the essential ingredient for the people of the state. During marriages and festival season, the prices gradually increase.

Retail price of onions came down to Rs 60-65 on Thursday and is expected to come down further as supplies increase from domestic market of Kurnool district. Similarly, the onion prices are also coming down in other parts of the state.

In Rythu Bazaars the onion prices peaked at Rs 58 a kg two weeks ago. The state government sells onions on subsidy prices to the customers in Rythu Bazaars. Price fell to Rs 41 a kg on Thursday and is expected to come down further in the next couple days.

Ajith Singh Nagar Rythu Bazaar executive officer Koteswara Rao said there is a possibility of further decreasing the prices of onions. He said the onion supplies from Kurnool district started arriving, which will continue for several months. “Till October, the state mostly depended on Maharashtra for onions as it is the biggest supplier in the country. Interestingly, the good quality onions are arriving from Kurnool because there is meagre rainfall in Kurnool district and crop is not damaged,” he said.

Onion farmers are expected to earn good profits this season due to supplying of good quality onions as there is less rainfall this season.