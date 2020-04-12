Relief material pours in for lockdown hit workers

Tirupati: In a laudable gesture, BJP activists led by party state committee member Gundala Gopinatha Reddy distributed cosmetic items including soaps, coconut oil, shampoo and toothpaste to daily wage earners and construction workers in the pilgrim city on Saturday.



The number of migrant labourers including those engaged in construction field and as coolies in shops and establishments is more in the city thanks to the booming pilgrim economy which collapsed due to lockdown hitting hard workers.

Gopinath said that as these workers were not in a position to maintain personal hygiene for want of soap and toothpaste which they are unable to purchase as they have been rendered penniless with no work since the lockdown came into force, the party activists on Saturday distributed these items to help them for personal hygiene. It may be noted here that Reddy along with BJP activists daily providing 500 food packets to needy poor and also fodder to stray cattle in the city.

CITU Chittoor district (East) distributed rice, pulses, edible oil, masks and gloves to Panchayat workers working in Settipalli panchayat on Saturday.

CITU district president M Nagarjuna said with the financial support of TTD Staff and Workers Federation and BTR colony CPM activists, the free distribution of provisions, masks and gloves was taken up. MLC Kathi Narasimha Reddy on behalf of STF (teachers union) distributed provisions to 100 poor at a function organised to pay tributes to Mahatma Jythirao Phule on his birth anniversary.