Live
- Fire breaks out at hospital in Laxmi Nagar, no casualties
- Two siblings killed after LPG cylinder explodes
- Hyd’bad Water Board restores damaged pump
- ORR toll rates hiked
- Elderly pension distribution begins in AP, CM Chandrababu to participate in Bapatla
- Cong, BRS, MIM conspiring together: Bandi
- It’s BJP vs AIMIM: Tight fight likely for MLC seat under LAC
- Bandi Sanjay condemns lathi-charge on UoH students
- KTR slams Cong ‘bulldozer raj’, questions RaGa’s silence on row
- Lokpal ‘exposes’ corruption in Rani Jhansi flyover land acquisition
Religious fervour marks Ramzan celebrations
Highlights
Ramzanhas been celebrated with religious fervour on Monday with large number of Muslims offering prayers at various mosques in Tirupati.
Tirupati: Ramzan has been celebrated with religious fervour on Monday with large number of Muslims offering prayers at various mosques in Tirupati.
MLA Arani Srinivasulu, Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana and RC Munikrishna and others participated in the prayers held at Eidgah opposite SV University. Muslim religious leader Moulana Haseef led the prayers.
Former MLA M Sugunamma, Koduru Balasubrahmanyam, JSP leader SK Babu and others greeted Muslims on the occasion. They reiterated the government’s commitment towards the welfare of Muslim community.
Children dressed in traditional attire became the special attraction at Masjids and they greeted each other as per the custom.
Next Story