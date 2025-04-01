  • Menu
Religious fervour marks Ramzan celebrations

Ramzanhas been celebrated with religious fervour on Monday with large number of Muslims offering prayers at various mosques in Tirupati.

Tirupati: Ramzan has been celebrated with religious fervour on Monday with large number of Muslims offering prayers at various mosques in Tirupati.

MLA Arani Srinivasulu, Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana and RC Munikrishna and others participated in the prayers held at Eidgah opposite SV University. Muslim religious leader Moulana Haseef led the prayers.

Former MLA M Sugunamma, Koduru Balasubrahmanyam, JSP leader SK Babu and others greeted Muslims on the occasion. They reiterated the government’s commitment towards the welfare of Muslim community.

Children dressed in traditional attire became the special attraction at Masjids and they greeted each other as per the custom.

