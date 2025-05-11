Religious heads stress ‘nation first’

Vijayawada: A meeting was conducted with all religious heads at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday. All religious heads stressed on nation first and religion next and in unison stated that we are Indians first.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor S Abdul Nazeer said that Indian armed forced focusing on strategic restraint against the barbaric attack on tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam by striking against nine terrorist locations. Avoiding unnecessary escalation of the situation the Indian forces are exhibiting the strength of India.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that nation first and every one should condemn Pahalgam terrorist attack. He said that an Andhra soldier Murali Naik was martyred. Stating that the fight against terrorism will continue, he expressed happiness over hearing the news of ceasefire proposal from Pakistan.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said India is synonymous for patience and religious integrity. He said people are beyond religion when it comes national issue. He said AP should set an example for religious integrity and extend support to armed forces fighting against the terrorism.

Home Minister V Anita said unity in diversity is the beauty of nation and appealed to people not to attribute the terrorist act to religion. She said everyone should condemn the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people were killed including two from Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, DGP Harishkumar Gupta, all religious heads were present.