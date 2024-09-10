Live
Removal of boats that hit Prakasam Barrage begins
The efforts to remove heavy boats stuck at the Prakasam Barrage have commenced, as water resources department engineers utilize two powerful cranes for the operation. Each crane boasts a lifting capacity of 50 tonnes, necessary for dealing with the four heavy boats that became lodged at gates 67, 68, and 69.
Earlier this month, these boats, which were swept in from upstream, caused significant damage to the barrage’s counterweights, prompting urgent action from officials. Currently, arrangements are being made to remove the overturned vessels and facilitate their downstream passage.
As of now, the barrage is experiencing a substantial flow of 2,09,937 cusecs of floodwaters. Despite the formidable current, officials are diligently working to carry out the removal process, with gates 68 and 69 currently closed to ensure safety during the operation. The situation remains dynamic as efforts continue to mitigate the impact of the floods and return normalcy to the area.