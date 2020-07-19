Renigunta airport narrowly escapes a flight accident after a fire engine overturns on runway

Tirupati: Renigunta Airport in Tirupati of Chittoor district has escaped a major accident on the runway after a fire engine that went to inspect the runway before the plane landed has overturned leaving the alerted pilot to take the flight to Bangalore without landing on the runway. The pilot returned to Bangalore without landing on the runway of Renigunta airport.

The officers all were in sigh of relief as the major accident was escaped. Passengers were deeply concerned as the plane circled in the air and onfused not understanding what was going on. However everyone breathed safe with the alertness of the pilot.

Airport officials also denied permission for an Indigo flight from Hyderabad to land after the fire engine overturned and was diverted to Bangalore. Meanwhile, authorities are investigating the issue of fire engine overturn, which is believed to have been caused by driver‌'s negligence. The evacuation works of fire engine on the runway has speed up as a result, the planes are returning without landing at the Renigunta airport.