Just In
Renovated Gandhi Park to be inaugurated soon
Guntur: GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said that the GMC will take steps to inaugurate renovated Gandhi Park.
She along with the GMC officials on Thursday visited the park and reviewed the development works. She inspected the fountain at the main gate, Gulabi thota, selfie point, clock tower, chess board, jingle book, open gym, children’s play items and walking track.
She directed the officials to complete the civil works soon. She examined the lighting and directed the officials to see that every light functions properly.
She said she will visit the park again and directed the officials to remove the encroachments near the park.
GMC superintendent engineer Bhaskar, executive engineer Koteswara Rao, Konda Reddy and DCP Kotaiah were present.