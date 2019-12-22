Trending :
Renovated South India Shopping Mall inaugurated in Vijayawada

Highlights

Vijayawada: Tollywood actress Payal Rajputh inaugurated the newly renovated South India Shopping Mall showroom here on Saturday. Speaking after the inauguration of Showroom, Payal Rajputh said "I am happy that the people of Vijayawada will have an exciting shopping experience with this beautifully renovated showroom.

In fact, this showroom is celebrating 7th Anniversary and now showcasing more collection and latest varieties for the entire family at the best prices to the coming Christmas, New Year and Sankranti Festive season shopping. I wish you all treat South India Shopping Mall as your favorite family shopping mall, buy the products and enjoy the benefits.

South Indian Shopping Mall management said they were offering huge discounts for the coming Christmas, New Year and Sankranti festive season on all Pattu, fancy sarees, dress materials, women's wear, men's wear and kid's wear and ethnic wear.

