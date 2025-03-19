Renovation of SC, ST Welfare Hostel buildings sought

Nellore: District Vigilance & Monitoring Committee meeting headed by Collector O Anand held here on Tuesday stressed the need for implementing Prevention of SC, ST Atrocities Act 1989 properly for the benefit of downtrodden communities.

The meeting also resolved to register criminal cases against the wardens and other employees who force the students to work in SC, ST welfare hostels.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector O Anand has ordered that henceforth meetings pertaining to atrocities against SCs and STs should be held at divisional level for every three months as a large number of cases were pending in the district.

He ordered the officials to design an action plan for providing Aadhaar cards to the SCs and STs at mandal level. The Collector recalled that the administration has provided 450 Aadhaar vards to the SCs and STs in TP Gudur mandal through a special drive.

He said that Rs 2.63 crore compensation was given to the victims in the year 2024-25, and another Rs 28 lakh has to be paid to 24 victims as procedures are under progress.

Responding to the pleas of the members related to several issues, the Collector has directed the Social Welfare DD to initiate steps immediately.

District SP G Krishnakanth has said that the police administration was keen on dealing with the cases related to SC, ST atrocities by carrying out investigation through a DSP level officer.

Speaking at the meeting, committee members demanded the administration to take steps for renovation of SC, ST Welfare Hostel buildings which are under dilapidated condition. They also demanded filling up of backlog posts kept vacant for several years.

Committee members Murali Krishna Yadav, Pravallika, Sriramulu, Prabhakar, Kandukur Sub-Collector Sripooja, DRO Udaya Baskar, DRO Udaya Baskar Rao, Social Welfare DD Shobharani and others were present.