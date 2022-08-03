Repaka family extends help to flood victims

Rampachodavaram (ASR District) Moved by the plight of the people, whose village was inundated in the recent Godavari floods, Repaka family came forward to help them.

After heavy floods to Godavari in 1986, Repaka family shifted from Gowridevipet of Yetapaka mandal to Khammam area.

Hundreds of families were hit hard after several villages in Yetapaka mandal and Gouridevipet panchayat were submerged due to the recent floods.

The villagers of Gannerukoyalapadu, which comes under Gowridevipet panchayat, were affected due to the floods. The family members of late Repaka Narasimha Rao felt that they should help the flood victims of their village. In memory of Narasimha Rao, family members Dr Gopala Krishnamurthy, Vijay Sri, Repaka Ramesh Kumar, Lakshmi, Raja Manohar and others distributed clothes, blankets, steel plates and other essential items to 210 flood-affected families.

Villagers and flood victims expressed their gratitude to the Repaka family for their voluntary help. Kottapalli Janaki Ramaiah, Akula Pullarao, local TDP leader Kanuri Bullabbai, Dara Ravi and others participated in the programme.