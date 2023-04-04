Reps of Japan industries hail investor-friendly policies of AP govt

Tirupati: The senior representatives of Japanese industries and Japan External Trade organisation (JETRO) had a meeting with AP government at Sri City on Monday which was chaired by Dr Srijana Gummalla, Director of Industries, and co-chaired by B Masayuki Taga, Consul General of Japan. Hailing the investor-friendly policies of AP government, Makoto Sato, Vice-Chairman, Association of Sri City Japanese Industries, brought some of the issues that are being faced by the industries to the notice of the Chair.

There was a long discussion on all the issues, and Dr Srijana gave an assurance to address all the issues and find out possible solutions. She requested the Consul General and the representatives of JETRO to explore the possibility of investing more in AP. Prasad Savarapu, vice-president, and Prakash, additional vice-president, APEDB, also were present.