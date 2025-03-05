Resignation of V-Cs rocks Council

Vijayawada: Legislative Council was rocked by heated arguments between the ruling and the opposition members on Tuesday over the resignations of 17 vice-chancellors after the formation of NDA coalition government in the state.

HRD minister Nara Lokesh vehemently rejected the allegation by YSRCP members that vice-chancellors were threatened and made to resign, describing the charge ‘basesless’.

On the other hand, the YSRCP members demanded a judicial inquiry into the resignation of 17 vice-chancellors. The HRD minister requested the chairman of the Council K Moshen Raju to refer the allegations to the privileges committee.

On February 25, MLC P Chandrasekhar Reddy of YSRCP had alleged that NDA leaders had threatened 17 vice-chancellors to resign. Lokesh categorically denied the allegations the same day and asked Chandrasekhar Reddy to show the evidence for alleged threats by NDA leaders. Chandrasekhar Reddy said some vice-chancellors had mentioned in the resignation letters that they were forced to resign and it is proof that they were threatened. On Tuesday, the opposition members handed some alleged proofs to the chairman of the council.

Lokesh, participating in the debate on Tuesday, said there is no word ‘threat’ in the resignations submitted by the vice-chancellors. He said, “I am challenging the opposition to show proof that there is word ‘threat’ in the resignation letters,” he said.

He brought the copies of the resignation letters submitted by some vice-chancellors and called for referring the matter to privileges committee. TDP members came in support of Lokesh and echoing his demand for proofs.

On the other hand, the leader of the opposition in the Council Botcha Satyanarayana demanded that judicial probe on resignation of 17 vice-chancellors. The YSRCP members raised slogans “We want justice, we want justice” demanding inquiry. Both sides raised slogans even as the chairman tried to pacify them.

Lokesh ridiculed that some vice-chancellors do not know basic English. He said one vice-chancellor appointed by YSRCP government is the niece of the sister of YS Rajareddy and once V-C is the activist of the YSRCP.

Satyanarayana seriously questioned why the government do not conduct judicial inquiry on resignations of 17 vice-chancellors.

MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy asked why all 17 vice-chancellors resign in four days if it is not due to threats. Council chairman Moshen Raju adjourned the proceedings to Wednesday when both sides continued raising slogans.